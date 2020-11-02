Nadine E. Group, age 87, of York Springs, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Idaville, the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Evelyn M. (Taylor) Group.
Nadine graduated with the Class of 1951 from Biglerville High School. She worked at Rice Food Company and Pfaltzgraff in Aspers. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and she liked to make crotchet rugs.
Nadine is survived by her daughter, Anne E. (Bob) Grove of Aspers; three sons, David S. (Dendra) Group of York Springs, and Douglas R. Group and Daniel C. (Deb) Group, both of Gardners; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Tena Spangler and Maryellen Miller; and two brothers, Terrance Group and Arthur Group.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Due to COVID restrictions, memorial services will be private. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.