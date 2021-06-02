Memorial services for Paul G. Haller, formerly of Biglerville, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5 at Christ Lutheran Church, 1420 Center Mills Road, Aspers with Vicar Taylor Berdahl and Rev. Marty Young officiating.
A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., Bendersville.
