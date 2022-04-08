David E. Scott, 63, Hilltown Road, Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the York Hospital.
He was born September 18, 1958 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Billy E. and Mary Powell Scott. David is survived by his wife of 17 years, Nelia Ogoc Scott; a daughter, Mikaela Scott; a stepson, Junel Ogoc; and a sister, Mary Elaine Mills of Biglerville. He was predeceased by brother, Teddy L. Scott, and a sister, Brenda L. Scott.
David was a graduate of Gettysburg High School. For a time he was employed at New Cumberland Army Depot and later was a volunteer at the Gettysburg Hospital. He enjoyed working on his computer and phone. But most of all he loved time with his family.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. from Seventh-day Adventist Church, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to his wife, Nelia Scott. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
