Paul E. Slonaker, 73, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at The Gardens at West Shore in Camp Hill. He was the husband of Vicky J. (Smith) Slonaker, his wife of 53 years.
Paul was born June 2, 1948, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Stanley A. Slonaker, and the late Richard and Mae A. (Kuykendall) Dayhoff.
Paul was a life member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club.
In addition to his wife Vicky, Paul is survived by two sons, Edward L. Slonaker of Gettysburg, and Robert A. Slonaker of New Oxford; four grandchildren, Zachery Slonaker, Jacob Slonaker, Kelsey Slonaker and Tiffany Slonaker; a great-granddaughter, Luna Slonaker; five step-great-grandchildren, Regan Weddle, Dylan Weddle, Braydan Weddle, Jillian Weddle and Knox Lewandowski; three brothers, Gary Slonaker, Randy Slonaker and Michael Dayhoff, all of New Oxford; and a sister, Ellen Bechtel.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 7 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be private.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
