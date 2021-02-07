Wanda J. (Sharrah) Baumgardner, 64, of New Oxford, passed away tragically along with her husband David on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at home.
Born Oct. 30, 1956 in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late William J. Sharrah and Delores M. (Heltibridle) Gilbert.
Wanda was a loving mother and sister. Wanda worked as a machine operator at Yazoo Mills in New Oxford for over 25 years.
She enjoyed going on bus trips, listening to music, going out to social clubs and spending time with family and friends.
Wanda is survived by a son, Lonnie Lee Baumgardner and his wife Selene of Etters; a sister, Joy Garber and her husband Gary of Hanover; a nephew Jason Fowler of Hanover and two great nieces.
There will be no public services at this time. The family will announce a memorial service to celebrate the life of Wanda at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to St. David’s UCC, 142 Hobart Rd, Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Wanda J. (Sharrah) Baumgardner, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
