John W. Crispen, 83, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Brookview Healthcare Center at Menno Haven in Chambersburg. Born October 26, 1938, in Bellefonte, Pa., he was the son of the late Paul L. and Charlotte Confer Crispen.
John earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Tufts College and his MD from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. A US Army veteran, John served honorably at the rank of major. He spent most of his career practicing pathology at Gettysburg Hospital and Chambersburg Hospital until his retirement in 2005. John was an avid reader and in his younger years enjoyed sailing, fishing, hunting and golfing.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Phyllis Crispen; his children, Ann Chronister (husband Michael) of Mechanicsburg, Paul Crispen (wife Carlene) of Gainesville, Fla., and Brett Rock (wife Tara) of Las Cruces, N.M.; grandchildren, Joseph, Madison and Charlotte Crispen, Zachary Rock (Natalia Samman), and Emily Rock; and two great-grandchildren, Kaychin and Marisol Rock. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas J. Crispen.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.