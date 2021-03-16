Grace E. “Susie” Hamaker, 73, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
Susie was born June 30, 1947, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Edward E. and Grace E. (Dellinger) Hamaker.
Susie was a life-long resident of Hunterstown, and was loved by her neighbors. Susie also loved her dogs.
Susie is survived by a sister, Victoria L. Markley of York; a brother, Gary Hamaker of Lancaster; and an aunt, Fay King of Hunterstown.
Funeral services will be private. Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
