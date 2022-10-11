Paul B. Myers, 90, of Spring Hill, Florida, and formerly of Gettysburg, died September 18, 2022, at his home.
Paul was the son of Paul C. and Dorothy (McPherson) Myers; he was born on August 6, 1932.
Paul was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg.
Paul was married to Judy (Cordell) Myers for 42 years.
Paul was first married to Dorothy Spence Thompson for 27 years and they had a daughter, Catherine Aker and partner Rodger Benner of Gettysburg; and a son, Stephen W. Myer and wife his wife Teresa of Orrtanna.
When Paul married Judy, she had a daughter M. Catherine Clouse (husband Thomas) of Temple, Pa.; she was his bonus daughter.
Paul is also survived by three granddaughters, Jessica Myers, Lauren Lee, (husband, Dr. Jae Lee), and Alyson, (husband Adam Yetsko); and four great-grandchildren, Brandon Myers, and Henry, Audrey, and Elenor Lee.
Paul retired from Letterkenny Army Depot, Chambersburg, Pa., after 35 years.
Paul was a 68-year member of Good Samaritan Lodge #336 Free & Accepted Masons and a life member of the Elks and Moose Lodges. Paul was an avid bowler in many leagues around Gettysburg.
Graveside services were held privately for the family on October 10, 2022, with Rev. Andrew Geib of St. James Lutheran Church officiating.
Interment took place at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
