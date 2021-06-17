Coach James J. Phelan, 92, Emmitsburg, Md., died at his home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. on the Jim Phelan Court in the Knott Arena on the campus of Mount Saint Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Md., with Rev. Msgr. Thomas Mullelly as celebrant.
The family will receive friends following the Mass in the Knott Arena.
Interment will be private at St. Joseph Cemetery, Emmitsburg, Md., at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mount St. Mary’s University, Athletic Department, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear Saturday.
