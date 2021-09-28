Doris May Beaver Mellott went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
Doris was born on May 25, 1937, in Baltimore, Md., and is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert L Mellott. They were married on December 16, 1957.
She is also survived by son, Jeffrey Mellott of Ocala, Fla.; daughter, Donna and Jay Stambaugh of New Oxford; son, Daniel and Debra Mellott of Leeds, Ala.; and daughter, Joyce and Barry Smoker of Newberry, Fla.; three siblings; 21 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Doris was a retired factory worker from UTZ of Hanover. She loved to travel across the US with her husband. Doris and Robert moved to Florida in 2013. She had a loving heart for Wounded Warriors and St. Jude’s Hospital. She was a member of Meadowbrook Church of Ocala. She was 84 at the time of her passing.
Services were held at Roberts Funeral Homes Bruce Chapel East on September 11, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name, Doris May Mellott, can be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Judes Hospital. Confirmation email skydanccer@centurylink.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.