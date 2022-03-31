William C. Brent, 69, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Washington, D.C., Veterans Administration Hospital.
Born October 23, 1952, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Shirley Ann (Bobo) Wilkinson of Page, W.Va., and the late William Brent.
He was a 1971 graduate of Fairfield High School and a veteran of the Vietnam War serving with the United States Marine Corps. William farmed in the Fairfield area most of his life. He enjoyed woodworking and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Evonne Marie McCain of Boston, Mass., James W. Brent of Enola, Pa., and Christopher A. Brent of Orrtanna; three sisters, Barbara Gumm of Oak Hill, W.Va., Sue Canterbury of Page, W.Va., and Jean Hare of Fairfield; and a brother, George M. Brent of Statesville, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 1015 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Carl Harris officiating. Full military honors will be provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome@comcast.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.