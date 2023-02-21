Eric J. “Dode” Sterner, 68, of Hanover, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at UPMC Hanover. He was the husband of Tammy S. (Wentz) Sterner for three years.
Born May 22, 1954, in Gettysburg, Eric was the son of the late Glenn W. and Gladys R. (Messinger) Sterner.
He was a 1972 Littlestown High School graduate. He was a self-employed mechanic and later worked for Keystone Sanitation and Waste Management.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his three sons, Conor, Cayden and Grayson Sterner, all at home; his brothers, Terry L. Sterner of Spring Grove and Brian K. Sterner of Maine; his sisters, Glenda M. Jacoby of Spring Grove and Kimberly A. Auchey of Carlisle. Eric was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown and a life member of McSherrystown Home Association. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
Funeral service is Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Doug Mummert officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to service time. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in Eric’s name may be sent to his church at 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
