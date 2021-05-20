Cynthia S. Wood, 59, Chambersburg Street, Gettysburg, passed away quietly on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home.
Born Feb. 23, 1962, in Rochester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Orion E. Schupp III and Susan Yensen Schupp of Rochester, N.Y. Cynthia was predeceased by her husband, Jeffrey John Wood Sr.
Cindy was a graduate of Hood College with a master’s degree in computer science. She and her husband owned and operated Cindy’s Wings in the rear of Chambersburg Street for a number of years. Cindy and Jeff were both Certified Ocean Pilots, able to captain ocean going craft. She was a former member of the Gettysburg VFW and the Gettysburg American Legion.
In addition to her mother, Cynthia is survived by two sons, James U. Wood and his wife Stephanie of Gettysburg, and Jeffrey John Wood Jr of Georgia; and her two brothers, Ed and Pete.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg American Legion, 528 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
