Esther N. Scott Sheppard was born in Hanover in January 1927. She was the fourth of seven children born to Lee Amos and Esther Naomi (Wolf) Krout.
In July 1955, Esther married Robert L.Scott at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church and was married to Robert for 31 years until December 1986, when he predeceased her.
She has two daughters, Martha Halter, and Mary Bair and her husband Jeffrey; and two grandsons, Matthew Halter and Josiah Bair. Josiah and his wife Aubrey Bair gave Esther two great-grandsons, Grayson and Gage Bair.
In June 1989, Esther was filled with joy when she married a widower, David F. Sheppard, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church. Dave's children include David Sheppard Jr. and predeceased wife Karen Sheppard, Paul Sheppard and wife Amy, and Beth Scott and predeceased husband Richard Scott.
Esther and Dave have been married for 32 years. Esther has many Krout and Scott nieces and nephews as well as six Sheppard grandchildren; 13 Sheppard great-grandchildren; and her sister, Hazel Wierman. Esther was predeceased by her sisters, Thelma Brown, Mabel Cluck, Beatrice Krise, Jean Strausser; and her brother, Lee Krout.
Esther graduated from Littlestown High School and was a bookkeeper for over 20 years for Garretson Tile Co. She was an auditor in Highland Township. Esther worked at the polls during various elections. She helped with 4-H with various cooking and sewing projects and was in AARP chorus. She also faithfully served in her church as a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Funeral service is at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 28, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Mark Englund-Krieger officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Interment is in the church cemetery.
Memorials in Esther's name may be sent to her church at 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
