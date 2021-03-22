Jamie L. Newton, 82, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, with his family at his side.
Born in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Dennis Lee and Jenieve (James) Newton. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia (Weaver) Newton.
Jamie graduated from Bloomington, Ill., High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1957 to 1962, attaining the rank of First Class Petty Officer. While in the Navy, he spent a year in the Antarctic on “Operation Deep Freeze,” giving tactical support to the scientific Station at McMurdo Sound. He also served on the staff, Commander Middle East Forces.
He was president of three computerized typesetting companies, Caxton Co. and NewCaxton Inc., in Gettysburg, and Greenberry Inc. in Atlanta. He retired in 1983, but continued to be the “computer go-to guy” for family and many, many friends.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Barbara Newton, Pensacola, Fla., and Jody Newton, Thurmont; grandchildren James Miller (Madison) of Seattle, and Crystal Fogle, of Pensacola; and a great-granddaughter, Marley Miller. Also surviving are a brother, Sam Newton (Linda) of Griffin, Ga.; a sister, Patricia Roberson (Cyril) of Forest Park, Ga.; a sister-in-law Jeanette Newton of Sautee, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Dennis Newton and Carl Newton; and a nephew, Christopher Newton.
A memorial service will be scheduled after the Covid-19 pandemic is over. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jamie’s memory can be made to the Shriners’ Hospital for Children.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
