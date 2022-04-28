Glenn Edward Smith, age 92, of Aspers, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born November 25, 1929, in Gettysburg, a son of the late Huber Smith Sr. and Ada R. (Johnston) Smith.
Glenn started out early in life at Crouse Junk Yard in Gettysburg. Then he was a dairy farmer for the rest of life and loved working with his Holstein cows and John Deere tractors. His passions also were gospel music and ice cream and sometimes even made it from scratch. He was a member of Mountain Top Ministries Church in Orrtanna and he especially enjoyed giving Bibles to folks when they accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior. He was also a member of Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
Glenn is survived by his two daughters, Gail A. Day of Aspers, and Georgia Forsythe and her companion Rick Clark of East Berlin; son, Charles E. Smith and his wife Alverna of Aspers; sister, Hazel Abremski of Gaithersburg, Md.; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his loving wife of 71 years, who passed April 11, 2020, Grace Anna (Thomas) Smith; son-in-law, Jeffrey Day; and his six siblings, Huber Smith Jr., Edna Fields, Evelyn Hersh, Elsie Riggs and Ida Jane Koontz.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be private and at the family’s discretion.
Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery, Biglerville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glenn’s memory to Child Evangelism Fellowship, 121 W. York St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
