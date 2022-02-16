Calena A. Wildasin, 91, formerly of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Brookdale Grandon Farms, Mechanicsburg. She was the widow of Glenn Wildasin who died in 1985.
Born Aug. 1, 1930, in Hanover, Calena was the daughter of the late John L. and Rozella (Masemer) Rohrbaugh.
She had been employed with Hanover Shoe Co., Coulson Heel, Dutterer’s Restaurant and Eddie’s Cleaners, formerly of Littlestown.
Surviving are her daughter, Jane S. Hull and Douglas of Hanover; her son, Steve E. Wildasin and Mary Anne of Orange Park, Fla; her five grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, Matthew, Brian and Emily; and he five great grandchildren.
Calena was a member of Living Faith Evangelical Church, Littlestown. She loved to cook and paint mills and barns. She also loved animals, especially cats.
Funeral Service is Monday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Rev. Larry Douthwaite officiating. Viewing is Monday 9:30 — 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Calena’s name may be sent to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.