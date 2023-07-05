On 17 December 2021 Joan D. Timperlake Maurer passed away peacefully in Arlington, Va., after a brief illness. She lived a life filled with love, family, friends, honor and excitement.
Joan Dorothy Conkling Timperlake Maurer was born on 29 December 1928 in Staten Island, New York, to Harold and Helen Mary Conkling. Joan grew up with a sister, Marilyn Conkling Barker (Staten Island) and a brother, Edward Conkling who was killed at the battle of Iwo Jima.
Joan was raised in Staten Island, N.Y., and was proud of her Scotch-Irish heritage and her Catholic faith. She graduated from Tottenville High School where Margaret Mead was her principal. While in high school Joan met her loving husband, James “Tim” Timperlake. Joan and Tim married in 1946 when Tim was on active duty in the Navy. Soon after World War II their Navy family adventures began.
Tim’s Navy career in the submarine service took the family to numerous destinations where Joan showed her strong character raising their children throughout Tim’s submariner deployments and against many obstacles. Joan was a Cub Scout den mother, Brownie leader, built kayaks in her living room and led camping trips, giving her children many cherished adventures.
Tim passed away May 1974, at the age of 44. Joan continued to show her strength by entering university as a single mother, obtaining a BSN in 1982 and becoming a registered nurse. The nursing profession benefited from Joan’s caring nature and incredible intelligence. The care she showed for her patients and their families was obvious to all. Joan became director of nursing at Michaud Nursing Home in Fulton, New York, and is remembered by those she worked with as very smart, dedicated, and caring.
At SUNY, Oswego, Joan met Dr. Robert “Bob” Maurer, Earth Sciences Department chair. They married, and her second great adventure began. Joan and Bob traveled American National Parks exploring the grandeur of geological formations. Bob and Mimi also traveled to visit her aunt’s farm in Ireland several times. December 21, 2018, Bob passed away with Joan at his side.
Joan, known to her family as “Mimi,” was the matriarch of the family who set a supreme example of strength and resilience for her three children. Mimi was always the fun mother and grandmother who wasn’t afraid to go on adventures. At age 45 she became a certified SCUBA diver and she also enjoyed stream trout fishing into her early nineties. She dearly loved her grandchildren and could be found roller skating with them, baking doll cakes, sewing and always providing unconditional love and support.
Mimi often knew when people needed her most and never failed to give comforting words rooted in positive affirmation, love, and honesty. She had deep faith and was always active in her local Catholic parish.
Survivors include sister, Marilyn Barker and her family; sons, Edward Thomas and Roger William Timperlake; daughter, Cindy Timperlake Wright; grandchildren, Tara Timperlake Spalding (Henry), Kimberly Timperlake Olivares (Joe), Shaina Wright (Gabe Gilbert), Kylie Wright Dowling (Brian), Samantha Wright, Genelle Timperlake Sanders (Ricky), Preston Timperlake (Lauren), and Erin Timperlake (Bill Barnwell); and her 10 well-loved great-grandchildren.
Joan will be buried with Tim, near her brother Ed’s grave at Arlington National Cemetery, on July 10, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Adams County SPCA or the National Wildlife Federation.
