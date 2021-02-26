Mary Arletta Gonder, 93, of Taneytown, Md., died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home with her family at her side.
Born Oct. 3, 1927, in Union Bridge, Md., she was the daughter of the late Carroll and Alice (Izer) McCleaf. She was the devoted wife of the late Martin Luther Gonder, to whom she was married for 72 years.
Mary was a teacher’s assistant in the Carroll County Public Schools for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, raising African violets, watching birds at the bird feeders, cooking, and crocheting. She loved her pet canaries, cockatiels, and German Shepherds, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are daughter, Pamela Lippy and husband Michael of Taneytown; son, Mark Gonder and wife Teresa of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Sarah Harner and husband Jason of Hanover, Pa., Bryan Lippy and wife Alie of Marion, Iowa, Emily McLucas and husband Daniel of Gettysburg, and Katie Reed and husband Matthew of Aspers; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Burial will be at Union Cemetery in Fairfield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gates of Praise Building Fund, 226 Kingsdale Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
