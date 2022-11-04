Helen Pauline Kelley, age 87, of Orrtanna, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep November 1, 2022. She was born Helen Pauline Jacoby in Gettysburg on May 4, 1935.
Helen went to Biglerville High School and worked at Knouse Foods/Mussleman's as a teen and young adult . She then moved to Chicago for college and spent a few years working her way through college for a masters degree in teaching (she'd tell me she was so tired she'd take naps in the bathroom between classes and work because she had to pay her own way).
Helen spent many years teaching. She started teaching in New Mexico fresh out of college. She married her husband Dave Kelley in 1977. She worked for Gettysburg School District, Franklin Township Elementary for over 20 years, all the while being very involved in her church and teaching Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She even put on a puppet stage and show for the churches she attended.
Helen got and beat breast cancer in 1992 and "retired" but made a quick comeback with a new profession. She and Dave drove a van for the school for many years. Helen drove for close to 20 years. Dave passed in 2005 and Helen kept driving. She battled years of dementia that took her life and independence slowly away.
Helen was a brilliant, witty, stubborn wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and has now gone to be with the Lord.
Helen is survived by her sister Hazel Jacoby; daughters, Laurie Long and Marcie Staring; grandchildren, Michelle Scott, Jeffery Straughsbaugh, Amber Altland and Amanda Roche; and many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
