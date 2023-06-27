David Miller Smith, 62, of Abbottstown, entered God’s eternal care on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at home.
Born November 28, 1960, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., David was the son of the late Elbert Newell and Arlene June (Miller) Smith. He was the loving husband to Tina Marie (Martin) Smith with whom he shared almost 30 years of marriage.
Dave graduated from Elizabethtown High School, Class of 1979.
Dave was the sizing plant technical expert at RHI Magnesita in York, Pa., where he worked for 38 years. His employer said of Dave, “He carried vast knowledge…was creative and a great problem solver-he could find a solution to any challenge.”
Outside of work, Dave loved baseball immensely. He enjoyed watching, playing, and coaching. He played an instrumental role in coaching kids involved in the New Oxford Junior Baseball league for over 20 years, pouring into their skills and character development. Dave also enjoyed kayak fishing, golfing, and going to see live bands. Most importantly, he prioritized and loved his family and will be remembered as an amazing husband and father. To his family and all those he met, Dave was incredibly kind, selfless, and humble.
In addition to his wife Tina, Dave is survived by his children, Cory Smith and fiancé Brooke Chamblee of Huntsville, Ala., Cassandra Hardy and husband Shawn of Hanover, Pa., Alexander Smith and companion Lex Hippensteel of Abbottstown, Samuel Smith and fiancé Grace Wetzel of Abbottstown, and Ashley Zech of Phoenix, Ariz.; and three grandchildren, Lily, Charlotte and Marlow. David also leaves behind his siblings, Pat Jungkeit of Kingsport, Tenn., Beverly Stehman of Manheim, Pa., Steve Smith of Upland, Calif., and Phil Smith of Lancaster, Pa. Dave is survived by two dogs whom he adored, Honey and Kokoa Joi.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Dave’s life will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, with the Rev. Steve R. Smith and Phillip Smith officiating. The service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dave’s name may be made to Messiah University – S.R. Smith Founders Scholarship Fund, 1 University Avenue, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. has been entrusted by the family with the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Please visit the link to access the livestream closer to the service time.
