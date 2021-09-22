Frederick W. “Pops” Spohrer, 96, of Gettysburg, formerly of Philadelphia, Pa., died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born August 6, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of the late Frederick W. and Sophie Schwartz Spohrer Sr. He was a devoted family man, married for 42 years to the love of his life, Anne Wittmer Spohrer, who died in 1996.
Fred was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Church and also supported native American and Alaskan Catholic missions. He was a veteran of the US Army, having served in Italy during World War II as a combat engineer. Following the war, Fred became a plumber, achieved his Masters Plumbing license, and was a loyal member of Plumbers Local Union No. 690 for over 73 years. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 0945 and a Gold Circle Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Fred was a true renaissance man. He enjoyed sketching and oil painting, gardening, photography, astronomy and fishing. He had a keen interest in fossils and was most proud of discovering five Paleozoic era fossil specimens in Tennessee, which are now on display in the National Museum of Natural History at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. He also enjoyed building historic ship models, with his latest long-term work being the Frigate ESSEX 1799. Every day, Fred challenged himself by completing the Sudoku and Cryptoquote from the daily paper.
Most importantly, Fred took great pride in his family. He is survived by a daughter, Nancy Woods, PhD, RN, and her husband Brig. G John C. Woods, USA (Ret.) of Gettysburg; his granddaughter, Jenn and her husband Tommy Halloran of Nashville, Tenn.; and a grandson, Brien Woods and his fiancé Malina Manger of Halethorpe, Md. Additionally, he was a “Great-Pop” to his four beloved great-grandchildren, Jack, Sam, Lucy and Tess Halloran.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. from St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa., on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 415 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
