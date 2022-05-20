Robert “Staubie” C. Staub, 84, of Emmitsburg, Md., passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home. Born July 18, 1932, near Taneytown, Md., he was the son of the late Clayton and Ruth V. Reaver Staub. He was the loving husband to the late Carol Jean Staub, nee Hardman, who passed in January 2022.
Staubie was a truck driver retiring from Frederick Trading Company after many years of employment. Staubie served in the Army with a duty tour in Korea.
He loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are daughter, Bobbie Jean Click and husband Herbie Jr. of Emmitsburg; daughter-in-law, Karen Staub of Laurel, Md.; grandsons, Kelly Click and wife Chrystal, and Vance Click and wife Morgan; granddaughter, Katie Staub and fiancée Lindsey; great-grandchildren, Cora, Cassie, and Emery; brother, Merv Staub; sisters, Rhona and Roseanna; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son, David “Artie” Staub; brothers, Ernie, Ralph and Raymond Staub; and sisters, Evelyn, Mary, and Emma.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Walter Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vigilant Hose Company, 25 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.