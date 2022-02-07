Betty Sharrer passed away peacefully on Sunday evening. She was loved by her family that remained by her bedside throughout the weekend.
Betty lived a great life of 95 years with the last few years growing more difficult as she fought the severe effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Betty is now at rest and with her beloved husband Bud who shared life together for 65 years.
The family has lost a Matriarch that taught the family her important lessons that were always grounded by love, respect and hard work.
Betty is survived by two sons, Dick Sharrer and his wife Barbe, and Dan Sharrer and his wife Darlene. She passed on life’s lessons and ethics to five loving grandchildren, Kristi Rickrode and her husband Joe, Sue Diviney and her husband Shad, Matt Sharrer and his wife Angie, Dave Sharrer and his wife Joshlyn, and Katie O’Brien and her husband Chris. Betty was able to enjoy and spend time with 11 great grandchildren, Josh and Luke Rickrode, Alayna, Cora and Cole Diviney, Annie and Matty Sharrer, Jake and Alex Sharrer and Paige and Nolan O’Brien.
Betty grew up on the family farm outside of New Chester, taking care of cows, horses, hogs and chickens. To achieve an education and graduate from Gettysburg High School, she needed to trek daily one mile each way from the farm to the Lincoln Highway, where she was given a ride into town.
In the 1950s, she and her husband Bud grew the broiler business in Adams County offering grow out contracts to many small farmers, while building their own poultry farm housing 7,500 chickens. She always wore many hats and was the wind under her husband’s wings as he grew the family business through good times and bad.
After retirement from the business, she most loved serving farm family lunches to the entire clan that gathered each day anytime noon until 2 p.m. She always understood that meal time needed flexibility and patience around busy work schedules.
Betty was an avid golfer and enjoyed the many friendships that she made at the Hanover Country Club and the Palmetto Pines Golf Club in Cape Coral, Florida. Although she loved golf and had several holes–in-one, she best loved the friendships that came with the game that she loved.
Betty and Bud both loved and were very dedicated to their family church at the Pines in New Chester. She always loved working with her friends as they prepared and served chicken or turkey dinners on Memorial Day and other special occasions. She was also a member of the Eastern Star in New Oxford.
Due to the severity of her Alzheimer’s, Betty required special care for many years. The family wishes to thank all of the Caregivers who took care of Mom at her home and at the Brethren Home. The Caregivers always treated her as family when we could not be present. Caregivers are special people who show so much love, compassion and patience to those they care for; we will be forever grateful for your service.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, with visitation at 9 a.m. and funeral services at 10 a.m. Services will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Abbottstown, with Pastor Shawn Berkebile officiating. Mask are recommended, but not required. The service will also be available on St. John’s website at www.stjohnsatown.com. Interment will be a private ceremony for family only at the Pines in New Chester.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1535 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, New Oxford, PA 17350; or St. John’s Lutheran Church 100 E. Water St., Abbottstown PA 17301
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.