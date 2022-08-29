Terry J. Rex

Terry J. “Frog” Rex, age 59, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. He was born Tuesday, July 16, 1963 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Glenn O. and Dorothy A. (Wickline) Rex.
Frog graduated from Biglerville High School in 1981. He was formerly employed by Oxford Container for 16 years. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Wenksville.
He was a member of Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville and Shoshonean Gun Club. Frog loved to hunt and his dog, Chisel. The Orioles and Steelers were his favorite teams.
He was a little league coach in Upper Adams and after coaching, enjoyed going to the games. He was also member of the Gas Engine Association and went to many shows.
He is survived by his companion of 14 years, Tina M. Fillman.
He is also survived by two daughters, Emily S. and husband Ubong Hanson of Mechanicsburg and Mary B. Rex of Catonsville, Md.; three grandchildren, Daniel Lansdowne III, Tearnie Harrison and Amari Harrison; three step-children, Christina Hall of Biglerville, Frank Scott of Aspers, Sean Scott of Biglerville; four step-grandchildren, Michael Gregory, Dakotah Horn, Aleena Scott, Keegan Scott; four step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Ricky O. Rex of Biglerville; one aunt, Carol Rex of Biglerville; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one aunt, Helen Rex.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 126 Church St., Bendersville. Reverend Susan Scott will be officiating.
An additional Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Legion Woods in Biglerville.
Memorial contributions to benefit the fish rodeo may be made to Shoshonean Gun Club, 120 Gablers Road, Aspers PA, 17304. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
