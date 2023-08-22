Loretta M. (Byers) Hoffman, 82, of New Oxford, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
She was born on October 24, 1940, in Gettysburg, to the late Merle and Bertha M. (Shellman) Byers.
Loretta was a lifetime member of the Heidlersburg Fire Hall, the Gettysburg Moose Lodge 1526, and a member of the VFW, Senior Center in York Springs, and St. James Lutheran Church. She retired from Dal-Tile in 2003 after working there for over 13 years.
She is survived by her children, Lisa J. Kuhn (Freeman), and Robert J. Hoffman Jr. (Karan); her grandchildren, Zachary Karczmarek (Amber), Jennifer Marie Miller (Korey), Kimberly A. Hedges (Nick), William Kuhn (Shelly), and Jeneane Kuhn (Bri); and her great-grandchildren, Tyler Kuhn, Jeremiah Hedges, Samuel Hedges, Scarlett Kuhn, and Dalton Lauver; and her sister, Bunny Caskey.
In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Hoffman Sr. who passed away in 1985, and her brother, Merle Byers Jr.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. A visitation will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
