Patricia Ann Krape, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at The Gardens at Gettysburg. Born on Sept. 2, 1930, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Frederick and Anna Mae (Taylor) Neff. On July 14, 1950, she married her beloved husband, the boy next door, Ernest Furst Krape, Jr., who preceded her in death on Aug. 27, 2004, after sharing nearly 54 years together.
Patricia was a 1949 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She dedicated her life to taking care of her home and raising her family – a job that she was proud to do.
She is survived by her three children, William “Bill” Ernest Krape (Donna) of Gettysburg, Jeffrey Howard Krape (Vickie) of Hanover, and Perry Carl Krape of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jennifer, and Sarah; five great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving are two brothers, Fred Hughes (Pat) of Georgetown, Texas, and John Emery (Lavonne) of McKee, Kentucky; and a sister, Mary Rebecca Neff Zeigler of Tyrone; and numerous step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, James Eudell Neff, and William Howard Neff, and a brother-in-law, Raymond Zeigler.
A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Ben Zeigler officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Eagle Cemetery in Milesburg.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
