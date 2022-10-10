Kermit P. “Barney” Zeigler, 81, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Floetta (Groupe) Zeigler and companion of Linda D. Wagner.
Kermit was born October 23, 1940, in Dover, the son of the late Kermit R. and Kathleen G. (Mummert) Zeigler.
Kermit was a member of Northeast Adams and EMT Fire Department, No 32, East Berlin, New Oxford Social and Athletic Club and PA Farm Bureau. Kermit enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and public auctions.
In addition to his wife Floetta, Kermit is survived by a son, Scott A. Zeigler and his companion Sarah Myers of East Berlin; Kermit’s companion, Linda D. Wagner of East Berlin; a brother-in-law, Donald Hippensteel of East Berlin; two nephews; and one niece. He was predeceased by a brother, Blain Zeigler; and one sister, Joyce Hippensteel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, at 12 p.m., October 14, 2022 at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, with Rev. Larry A. McConnell officiating. Burial will be private, A viewing will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to East Berlin Community Center, P.O. Box 530, East Berlin, PA 17316 or Paradise- Holtzschwamm Lutheran Church, 3244 Church Road, Thomasville, PA 17364.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.