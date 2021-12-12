William R. Dick, 66, 221 Cumberland Road, Camp Hill, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at his home.
He was born Nov. 13, 1955, the son of the late John C. Dick and Audrey Dunkinson Rudisill.
Bill was early in his career a landscaper before his disability. He coached girls’ softball for his daughter’s teams. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children.
Bill is survived by six children: Jennifer Kowalczyk and her husband Robert of Morrells Inlet, S.C., Rebecca Brooks of Shippensburg, Billie Jo Dick of Camp Hill, Robert Dick of Mt. Holly Springs, Seth Dick of Mt. Holly Springs, Samuel Dick of Mt. Holly Springs; eight grandchildren: Mary Grace, Aubrey Marie, Lucy Elizabeth, Shania, Shykema, Trey, Marcus, Asha Sky; one great granddaughter, Aspen; his companion of many years, Taerie Reed; two brothers, David Dick, John Dick, and two sisters; Diane Jindra and Lori Lagares. He was predeceased by a sister, Christina Pritt.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
