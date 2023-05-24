Pearl W. Hoffman was born in a small farming community in Northwest Iowa in 1920, the third daughter in what ended up being a family of seven, six girls and a boy. Pearl had fond childhood memories, such as coming home from a mile-long walk from country school to the smell of fresh-baked bread, but there were also sorrows; her oldest sister died suddenly of cancer at the age of 14 and the family had to move frequently due in part to the dust storms and the depression.
Although the family faced challenges, Pearl was able to finish high school and became a one-room country school teacher until she enrolled at the University of Dubuque from which she graduated in 1944 with a major in Bible and religious education and a minor in commerce.
In 1944, despite World War II not being over, Pearl, age 24, embarked for Iran where she would teach and be a department head at the American Community School in Teheran, the capital.
After eight months and many experiences, including a delay of three months in Portugal, and numerous African port calls, Pearl finally arrived in Teheran. She had a wonderful year there. The following year, for health reasons, Pearl transferred to Beirut, Syria (now Lebanon), serving as the secretary to the president of the American Junior College for Women. She was active in study groups where she met Palestinian students who made her aware of their plight; earlier promises to the Palestinians were being eclipsed by the desire for Jewish people to return to their roots. Pearl saw that many of these young people could contribute to the church and to their countries. This prompted Pearl to write to the General Secretary of the World Student Christian Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, who was organizing a youth leaders’ course at the Ecumenical Institute near Geneva. He wrote back to Pearl inviting her to attend. Pearl was hesitant. She had initially thought that a local student should be sent to the course. However, Pearl’s mentors encouraged her to attend.
This became a life-altering event for Pearl because this is where she met her life partner, the Swedish pastor Bengt Hoffman, who was a teacher at the course. They were married on October 31, 1947, in Pearl’s hometown, and eventually found themselves in China, where Bengt, an international secretary of the World’s Student Christian Federation, was ‘on loan’ to the Student Christian Movement of China, working at the University of Shanghai.
In the spring of 1949, Bengt and Pearl needed to leave China due to the communist take-over. Daughter Elisabeth was born in Iowa that year on their way to Bengt’s new job with the World Council of Churches in Geneva, Switzerland, and daughter Kerstin arrived a few years later in Geneva. Bengt’s international and pastoral work called the family to live in Geneva, Sweden and the US. Pearl handled all these changes with great aplomb, learning Swedish when her daughters were toddlers, re-decorating each home with scant resources but much elbow grease, enhancing her academic credentials in Switzerland, Sweden and the US.
Beginning in 1967, Pearl joined the Gettysburg School System where she served as an elementary school teacher, a high school French teacher, and a school librarian until her retirement in 1983.
In 1991, at the age of 71 years, Pearl earned an MA in religion/ Biblical studies from the Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary where Bengt had been professor of ethics until his retirement in 1981.
Pearl was active in the local Gettysburg Peace Group, helping to host visitors from afar and writing letters to the editor. It was there that she met a young Gettysburg College student who chose a career in international service work, and often named Pearl as an inspiration for this work.
After the death of her husband Bengt in 1997, Pearl bought a house in need of repair and spent many months restoring and renovating her new home where family was always welcome. Many happy reunions took place in this house where Pearl lived until until the age of 97. She then moved to Country Meadows in Frederick, Md. After a few years there, she moved to the Lutheran Home in Gettysburg, and then to Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg, Pa.
Pearl is survived by daughters, Elisabeth (Richard) and Kerstin (Tim); grandchildren, Tanya (Jim), Adrian (Rose), Sylvia (Simon), Erik and Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Simone (d/o Melissa), Lucien (s/o Marty), Anna and Éloïse; sisters, Leona and Mavis; niece, Eileen, who visited frequently; and many other dear nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Her daughters and family are ever grateful for all the love, care, help and attention Pearl offered them during her long life. She is forever loved and appreciated and will be deeply missed.
Surrounded by family, Pearl passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22. Her family is deeply grateful for all the loving and caring assistance she received from staff during her time at Country Meadows, as well as the care she received in previous locations.
A memorial service to celebrate and honor the life of Pearl W. Hoffman will take place at the Gettysburg Seminary Chapel on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 2:30 p.m.
