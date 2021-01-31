Josephine Irene Lang, 84, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at home. She was the wife of the late Rudolph Lang.
Born in Baltimore, Md. on June 22, 1936, Josephine was the daughter of the late Joseph and Beulah (Windle) Flinn. She was a member of Saint Patrick’s Church and a loving mother and grandmother.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Church, 231 S. Beaver St, York with The Rev. John Bateman as celebrant. Viewing will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements. Due to COVID-19, CDC and PA health guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Mrs. Lang is survived by three children: Karl A. Lang and wife, Chanda, Joseph R. Lang and Lisa A. Lang and spouse, Vincent Carr, Jr., all of York; four grandchildren: Matthew, Amber, Ryan and Christian; three step-grandchildren: Angel, Morgan and Adreanne; five great-grandchildren; one brother, Patrick Flinn of Gettysburg; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon; one brother; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Dr. Ste 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.
