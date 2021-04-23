Betty J. Harner, 96, died Wednesday, April 21, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. Born May 17, 1924, in Gettysburg, Betty was the daughter of the late Howard J. and Lucy E. (Neff) Harner.
She was a Gettysburg High School graduate and retired in 1989 from Littonian Shoe Co.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews. Betty was the last of her seven siblings. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Lester W., Seymour J., and Glenn H. Harner; and her four sisters, Gladys E. Crone, Grace L. Cramer, Treva C. Miller and June E. Saylor.
Betty was a member of Grace Lutheran Church of Two Taverns. In younger years, she enjoyed bus trips. She also liked reading, card games and playing bingo.
Funeral service is Tuesday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Sister Deborah McClellan officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Betty's name may be sent to one's favorite charity.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlefh.com.
