Dorothy Williams (nee Wheatley) (aka The Nana) passed away peacefully on June 8, 2021, in Lancaster, Ohio, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law with her family by her side.
Dorothy, the daughter of William Wheatley and Mary Emmanuel, was born on July 16, 1926, in Hells Kitchen, New York City. She married the love of her life, Clarence “Tom” Williams and raised their three children in Levittown, N.Y. until 1967, when the family moved to Lake Mohawk in Sparta, N.J. She was a homemaker and spent her years making everyone feel special.
Dorothy and Tom spent their early retirement years traveling the country in an RV. In 2015, Dorothy moved to Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, to be closer to her daughter where she immersed herself in trips and activities with her new friends.
Dorothy is survived by Jeff and Cher Williams of Lancaster, Ohio, Roger and Sandy Williams of Mesa, Ariz., and Beverly and Mark Grazulewicz of Gettysburg; along with four grandchildren, Taylor Grazulewicz (Joseph McAndrew), Ryan Williams (Jessica), Nathan Grazulewicz (Michelle), and Eric Williams; and one great-granddaughter, Blake Lily Grazulewicz. Dorothy was predeceased by four brothers and three sisters, including Eileen, her traveling partner and best friend.
Dorothy loved her family and after Tom’s passing in 1998, she looked forward to annual family cruises which continued until the pandemic. The 2021 reunion in Sandbridge, Va., will include a celebration of her life and her 95th year.
The family asks that you remember Dorothy by following her advice to “Make Happy Memories.” We appreciate the memories she gave us and hope you were fortunate enough to have met her and enjoyed one of those memories.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Cross Keys Village in New Oxford, or to FairHope Hospice in Lancaster, Ohio.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.