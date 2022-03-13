Steven O. Powell, 61, of Biglerville, passed away at his home on March 10, 2022, after losing a second long battle with cancer.
Steve was born on August 16, 1960, in Baltimore, Md. However, after moving with his family at a very young age, he resided in Biglerville for the majority of his life.
Steve was an avid Ravens fan and he displayed that with passion throughout his home. He was employed at Westinghouse Elevator Company for several years and started his own high pressure water cleaning and pointing business. As a young man, Steve had a passion for competitiveness playing and excelling in various sports: football, wrestling and baseball.
Steve is survived by his longtime companion, Robin Haller, of Biglerville; his father, Robert Powell Jr. of Gettysburg; brothers, Terry Powell of Biglerville, and Kevin Powell of St. Louis, Missouri; and Craig Powell of Hanover, Pa. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Catherine Powell.
A private Celebration of his Life will be take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
