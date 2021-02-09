Robert “Bob” Shafer, 1940-2021, passed away on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
Bob graduated from Bermudian Springs and went into the Air Force. He worked as a plumber, also worked at Smith and Wesson and retired from Mass Mutual, in Massachusetts. He enjoyed bowling, wood working, collecting elephants, playing cards and spending time with his family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sandy Shafer, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was the son of William H. Shafer Jr. and Marion McCauslin Shafer. Preceded in death by his siblings Shirley Baker, Jolene Auckey and Charles Shafer, he is survived by his brothers, William and Frederick Shafer Sr., and many nieces and nephews.
The family will be having services in Massachusetts and asking if anyone would like to donate that they donate to any cancer society
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.