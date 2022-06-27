Shelvie Jean (Thomas) McKee, age 80, of Gettysburg, was ushered into her heavenly home by her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 24, 2022. She passed peacefully at home while surrounded by her loving husband and family. She was born November 12, 1941, in Gettysburg, as the daughter of the late Frank C. and Anna B. (Keckler) Thomas.
Jean attended Biglerville High School, Class of 1958. She worked in the cafeteria at Gettysburg Area School District for 40 years. As a lifelong member of the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, she faithfully served in children’s ministry for 40 years. She was devoted to serving all those she knew in practical ways, including delicious cooking, cleaning, expert sewing, and caring for those in need. Jean was faithful in prayer and teaching the love of Jesus to generations of children. She had a passion for watching things grow, not only in her many beautiful flower beds, but also in the lives of her family and friends.
Jean is survived by her loving husband and sweetheart of 64 years, Robert F. McKee, whom she married on June 27, 1958; daughter, Diana Jenkins and her husband Chuck of Cary, N.C.; son, Robert F. McKee II and his wife Lorie of East Berlin; three sisters, Joan Cregger of Huntingdon, Sue Staub of Aspers, and Waynette “Winnie” Hess of Florida; two brothers, Danny Thomas of Florida, and Ken Thomas of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Kristen McKee (Michael) Hershey, Robert F. (Lindsay) McKee III, Kimberly McKee (Brad) Reighard, Lindsey Jenkins, and Steven (Andrea) Jenkins; and seven great-grandchildren, Sophie, Charlotte, Hazel, Harper, Cameron, Mason and Michael II.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two nephews, Wesley Thomas and Kenny Thomas.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mark Chester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Gettysburg Foursquare Church, designated for Missions to Bolivia.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
