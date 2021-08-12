Ronald L. Miller Jr., 40, of Hanover, Pa., died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Born November 3, 1980, in Hanover, he was the son of Joanne (Shultz) Miller, of Hanover, and the late Ronald L. Miller Sr.
Ron worked for 22 years at the former Quad Graphics in Fairfield. He was an avid Washington Redskins and New York Yankees fan.
In addition to his mother, Ron is survived by his son, Bryson Roberts of Hanover; his brother, Chris Pittenturf of Hanover; his sister, Lisa (Pittenturf) Henry of Hanover; his brother, Frank Pittenturf of Hanover. He was preceded in death by brother, Tim Pittenturf of Newport, Tenn. Ron is also survived by the love of his life, Melissa Baumgardner of Hanover; and three nephews, Tony Mercado of Hanover, Chris Kindle of York, Pa., and Casey Pittenturf, of Newport, Tenn.
Funeral services for Ron will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
