Patricia Ann Walck (nee Nelson) was born to Agnes “Pat” Nelson (nee Doyle) and James Nelson on June 15, 1947.
She was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown, held a BSN from Catholic University, Washington, D.C., and a masters of health administration from the University of St. Francis, Joliet, Ill. She was called to be a nurse, and specifically an RN, from a young age, and single-mindedly pursued her education and then a career in that field throughout her professional life.
Her career spanned decades, and during that time she worked at Washington General Hospital in Washington, D.C., Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn., was the head nurse of the Intensive Care Unit at Carlisle Hospital, and then worked as a nursing administrator at Community General Osteopathic Hospital, Harrisburg Pa., and Hanover Hospital. She also worked as a consultant on the Medical Readiness project for the US Air Force during Operation Desert Storm. Finally, she shared her love of nursing and the practice of healthcare as a professor at Harrisburg Area Community College where she also helped create and launch their Medical Assistant Certification program.
She was very active in the church community of St. Francis Xavier Church in Gettysburg where she sat on various committees, taught CCD, and most notably was a lector for over 25 years. She loved to read, and was a gifted writer. She wrote poetry, played the piano, and later in life had taken up painting as well, finding a special interest in painting religious icons depicting bible stories and lessons.
Although her career brought her tremendous happiness, it was always her family who shined the most brightly in her life. She adored spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren, and her pride in them was evident to anyone who she had the opportunity to tell.
She is survived by her husband, Don Walck; her daughters, Katrina Coldren (nee Skowronek), Alena Rohrbaugh (nee Skowronek), and Erica Knott (nee Walck); her grandchildren, Brigit, Kerstin, Hope, Matthew, Sydney, MaKayla, Kendal, Abbi, Mariah, and Isaac; and her brothers, James, David, and Michael Nelson. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas and her parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass, Tuesday morning at the church. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
