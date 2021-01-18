Lamar M. Kaltreider, 75, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Wanda K. (Stough) Kaltreider, his wife of 44 years.
Lamar was born Jan. 2, 1946, in Hanover, the son of the late Woodrow M. and Lettie M. (Cornbower) Kaltreider.
Lamar was a 1964 graduate of South Western High School, served in the U.S. military, and retired in 2006 from ESAB. He was a former bus driver for South Western School District, and he was a member of the McSherrystown Fish and Game, Hanover Home Association, Adams County Fish and Game, New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and the Hanover Eagles.
In addition to his wife Wanda, Lamar is survived by three sisters, Dianna Shive of Seven Valleys, Sandra Shue and her husband Gordon, and Jean Henry and her husband Darrell, all of Spring Grove; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Myrl W. Kaltreider and his wife Shirley; and a brother-in-law, Gordon Shive.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
