Catherine A. “Cass” Boring, 72, of Gettysburg, passed away after a courageous 13-year battle with cancer on Friday, April 23, 2021 at her home. She was the loving wife of George W. Boring; they were together for 55 years and would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September.
Born Thursday, Jan. 27, 1949 in Gettysburg, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Mary A. (Klunk) Schrade.
Cass attended and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in McSherrystown. In her younger years she modeled in fashion shows for various local stores. Cass was a friendly, loving, generous woman with a wonderful heart who could always make you laugh; she was very social and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Cass worked for the State Treasury in Harrisburg for 32 years and enjoyed going to the beach with her husband and also going to the casino.
The family would like to send a heart felt thank you to the WellSpan Adams Cancer Center nurses and doctors for compassionate care over the past 13 years. Throughout her struggle, Cass never lost her faith, smile or sense of humor; always remaining upbeat and positive.
In addition to her husband, Cass is survived by three sisters, Charmaine “Jo” Sanders, Frances “Frankie” Hardman, Goretti M. Schrade and many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Cass was also survived by her loving dog Ozzie.
In addition to her parents, Cass was preceded in death by a sister, baby Schrade.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St. Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Fr. Daniel Mitzel and Rev. Fr. Andrew St. Hilaire as celebrants. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St. Gettysburg. Burial will be in St Francis Catholic Church Cemetery, Gettysburg. Pallbearers will be her nephews, Robert Sanders, Gregory Sanders, Michael Sanders, Thomas Sanders, Brandon Sanders, Andrew Yingling and Zachary Glenny.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at the address listed above.
