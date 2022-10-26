Eugene W. "Tom" Miller, 87, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Oc.t 25, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the widower of Linda L. (Stair) Miller. who died Nov 30, 1995.
Born April 19, 1935, in Manheim Township, York County, Tom was the son of the late Solomon R. and Lottie M. (Rohrbaugh) Miller. He was a 1954 Hanover High School graduate and served in the army. He was retired from P.H. Gladfelter of Spring Grove since 1997 after 32 years of employment.
Surviving are his sons, Thomas C. Miller and Pamela of Abbottstown, and Brian E. Miller and Beverley of New Oxford; his daughters, Melissa S. Koontz and Christopher, and Jennifer R. Unger and Yancy, all of Littlestown; his grandchildren, Laura Diaduk, Erich Miller, Logan Miller, Matthew Miller, Braden Unger, Caleb Unger and Peyton Unger; his brother, Glenn D. Miller of Littlestown; his sisters, Artella Cool and Mary Bollinger, both of Spring Grove; and his special friend, Donna Bollinger of Hanover. Tom was predeceased by his five brothers, Stewart, Lester, Harry, Solomon Jr. and Maurice Miller; and his five sisters, Shirley Miller, Beatrice Mohr, Helen Aughenbaugh, Anna Miller and Betty Wright.
Tom was a member of St. Paul's (Dub's) Union Church of Hanover. He enjoyed working on the farm with his brother, Orioles baseball and spending time with his family.
Funeral Service is Saturday, Oct. 29, at Christ Church with Pastor Steve Plank officiating. Viewing is Saturday 10-11 a.m. at the church. Interment is in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Littlestown Thunderbolt Foundation, 162 Newark St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.