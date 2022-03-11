Margaret “Peg” Oletha (Shultz) Monn, age 90, of Orrtanna, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully on March 10, 2022, at her daughter’s home, with family by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Robert B. Monn Sr. who passed away on November 30, 2006; together they shared 50 years of marriage.
Margaret was born in Orrtanna on April 30, 1931, and was sixth of 14 children to the late Earl and Isabelle Shultz of Orrtanna.
Margaret is a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved baking, especially bread, working in her garden and taking care of her flowers. She attended Heritage Assembly of God and enjoyed going to the senior luncheon.
Margaret was employed by Dolly Madison Industry for 20 years before her retirement. She also worked at Knouse Foods in Orrtanna and Gettysburg Shoe Factory.
Besides being a wife, she is the mother of four children, Donna (Clair) Thompson of Gettysburg, Kathy (Gary) Huff Sr. of Orrtanna, Robert B. Monn Jr. (Betty Cool) of Waynesboro, and David Monn Sr. of Florida; 24 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Margaret is also survived by three brothers, Merle Shultz of Fairfield, Melvin (Mary Lou) Shultz of Aspers, and Richard (Diane) Shultz of Orrtanna; two sisters, Pearl Shultz of Orrtanna, and Joyce Snyder of Dillsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Nelson, Donald Sr., Francis “Charlie” and Barry Shultz; four sisters, Marie Marks, Mary Shultz, Jean Scott, and Betty Breach; one stepdaughter, Margaret Shubert; and one granddaughter, Melissa Huff.
She came from a large family and left us with an even bigger family to remember her, she will be missed.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Heritage Assembly of God, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Todd McCauslin officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, as well as an hour before the services Monday morning at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 and to the Heritage Assembly of God, 1575 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared at monahanfuneralhome.com.
