Betty E. Wisotzkey, 96, formerly of Littlestown, died Monday, January 31, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Hanover. She was the widow of Sterling "Zollie" Wisotzkey who died November 4, 2006.
Born September 13, 1925, in Taneytown, Md., Betty was the daughter of the late Oliver and Emma (Hahn) Erb.
She was a 1943 Taneytown High School graduate. She was employed with ACNB Bank, Littlestown, as a teller and bookkeeper, retiring in 1987 after 43 years of service.
Surviving are her children, Richard A. Wisotzkey and Tammy of Apex, N.C., Barry R. Wisotzkey and Linda of Kodiak, Tenn., and Kathryn L. Stevens and Michael of Hanover; her five grandchildren, Emily, Kelsey, Brian, Beth and Shannon; and her three great-grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by her great-grandson, Luke Mays; her brother, David Erb; and her sister, Margaret Bowman.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown; a life member of Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary; a former member of Everwilling Sunday School class, O.E.S.#378,Hanover; AARP #669, Hanover; Samaria Shrine #43, Gettysburg and York Court #38. Betty was especially known for her cracker pudding.
Funeral service is Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Viewing is Saturday 9-11 a.m. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Betty's name may be sent to her church at 665 St. John's Road, Littlestown, PA 17340 or the charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.