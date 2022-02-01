Maya Brainard, Gettysburg Swimming: Maya swam on four winning relay teams and claimed three individual wins in a pair of dual-meets for the Warriors

Jaycie Miller, Hanover Girls' Basketball: Jaycie scored her 1000th career point last week, becoming the fourth player in program history to reach the milestone

Coltyn Keller, Delone Catholic Boys' Basketball: Coltyn scored 39 points over three games, including 17 in a win over Fairfield.

Camryn Felix, Gettysburg Girls' Basketball: Camryn scored 58 points in four games, eclipsing the 1000-point career scoring milestone.

Ethan Beachy, Bermudian Springs Boys' Basketball: Ethan scored 81 points in four games last week, including 26 against Littlestown.

