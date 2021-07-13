George E. Riley Jr., age 77, of Three Springs, formerly of Gardners, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home. He was born Monday, June 19, 1944, in Gettysburg, the son of the late George E. Sr. and Catherine E. (Barbour) Riley.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Services are pending at this time; a full obituary will appear in a future edition.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.