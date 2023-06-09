Emmert F. Speelman, 70, died Monday, June 5, 2023, at his home. Born February 18, 1953, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Burdetta (Powell) Speelman.
Mr. Speelman was retired after working 40 years at Sealed Air. He was a lifetime member of the Littlestown Eagles. He also served in the A.B.A.T.E. Motorcycle Club Color Guard. He loved old cars and recently was putting the finishing touches on a 1964 Ford Galaxy 500 convertible. He enjoyed shooting pool and laughing with friends at Two Mile Inn.
Surviving is his wife, Barbara K. (Miller) Speelman, as well as, two daughters, Jackie (Missy) Reed, and Annmarie (Dave) Macalusa of Florida; his son, Dewey Reed and his wonderful grandchildren, Rose Reed, Madison (Victor) Rosario, and Christian Harrison. He recently enjoyed a visit by his great-granddaughter, Emmaline Rosario. In addition, he is survived by three sisters, Marie Pritt, Linda Mundorff and Donna Nunemaker. He was preceded in death by five brothers, Ray, Paul, Sterling, Raymond and Donald Speelman; and two sisters, Ruth and Esther Sue Speelman.
Funeral services will be private for the family at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.