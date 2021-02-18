Margaret Elizabeth (Gerlach) Greenawald, 92, of Gettysburg, passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Gettysburg. Born Oct. 10, 1928, in Reading, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Carl S. and A. Margaret Gerlach.
Margaret worked as an intake receptionist for 19 years at Lutheran Social Services in Baltimore. She loved gardening, listening to classical music, and reading history and mystery books.
Surviving are her loving husband, Rev. Carl Heim Greenawald.
A memorial service will be at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Baltimore, and the United Lutheran Seminary in Gettysburg at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mission Endowment Fund of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1900 St. Paul St., Baltimore, MD 21218; or to Seminary Ridge Museum, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of Pennsylvania Inc.
