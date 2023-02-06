Marshall Stanley Hawbaker, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home in Biglerville.
He was born May 7, 1948, in Gettysburg, a son of the late George K. and Oneida J. (Bream) Hawbaker Sr.
Marshall graduated from Biglerville High School. He previously was a milk tank and produce truck driver and delivered produce for H.A.N.J. Enterprises. He more recently worked as a security guard for Knouse Foods.
In his spare time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and taxiing his friends around town.
Marshall is survived by his two daughters, Angela Guise and her husband Shawn of Hanover, and Christine Arnette and her husband Shawn of Littlestown; four grandsons, Shawn and his wife Rachel, Matthew Guise and his fiance Colbi, and Jason and Daniel Arnette; two great-grandchildren, Copeland and Elson Guise; three step-great-granddaughters, Aliviah, Alizza, and Anna Rosenberry; 10 siblings, Charlotte (Ray) Carey, Marilyn (Dave) Weidner, Karen (Mike) Sylvest, Gail (Wayne) Prosser, Jacqueline (Stephen) Robinson, Mary (Dennis) Harman, George Jr. (Sharon), Michael, Duane, Charles (Jean) Hawbaker and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Ann (Brawner) Hawbaker; and his infant sister, Wanda Hawbaker.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 11, at 9:30 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marshall’s memory to Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., PO Box 393, Bendersville, PA 17306, to help defray funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.