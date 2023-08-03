Bruce L. Baker Sr., 76 of Hanover, Pa. passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
He was born in Gettysburg on January 14, 1947, the son of the late Emory Charles and Madeleine Mae (Lightner) Baker.
Bruce was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Barbara A. “Bonnie” Baker, who died in 2021. He was a 1965 graduate of Gettysburg High School and had held various sales positions in the Hanover/Gettysburg area over the course of his career with Hanover Brands, Aero Energy and M.J. Sheffer.
Bruce is survived by his two sons, Bruce L. Baker, Jr. of Kansas City, Mo. and Brian M. Baker of York, Pa.; six grandchildren, Josh Baker, Katheryne Baker, Maddeline Baker, Jared Baker and twins Chase and Connor Baker; and a great granddaughter, Emilia James Baker.
He was predeceased by a sister, Deloris Cool, and three brothers, Ray Baker, Eugene Baker and Charles Baker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Garland officiating. Interment will follow the services in Jacob’s Cemetery, Fairfield. A viewing will be held on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
