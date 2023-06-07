Dorothy M. Bair, 89, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at her home. She was the widow of Theodore "Ted" Bair Sr. who died March 16, 1986.
Born Jan. 10, 1934, in Gettysburg, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Paul Sr. and Helen (Staley) Staley. She had retired from Hanover House after 18 years of service.
Surviving are her daughter, Stacy Rebert of Littlestown; her sons, Theodore "Ted" Bair Jr. and Rhonda of Littlestown, and Douglas Bair and Eva of Oxford; her grandchildren, Adam Bair, Evan Bair, Kincade Bair and Sasha Lerch; step-grandchildren, Jared Lawrie, Heather Wagner, Jackie Bradley, Michaela Watkins, and Bridget Francisco; her great-grandchildren, Kyla Bair, Jackson Bair, Emmett Bair, and Beckett Bai; and her nine step-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was precedeased by her sisters, Olive Kump, Collen Rosenberry, Marcella Hewitt; and her brothers, Paul "June" Staley Jr. and Samuel Staley.
Dorothy was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown, the Women's Guild at church and Littlestown Senior Citizens. She liked reading, building puzzles, playing cards and spending time with her family, especially her grand- and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service in Monday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Douglas Mummert officiating. Viewing is Monday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Christ Church Cemetery.
Memorials in Dorothy's name may be sent to her church at 131 Christ Church Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016-5337.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.