H. Elizabeth “Liz” Krause, 90, of Frederick, Md., formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital.
Born in Kerrville, Texas, on July 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Oma (Cook) Bailey. Liz was predeceased by her husband, Frederick J. Krause, who died in 2014.
She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
Liz is survived by her two sons, Kent Krause of Orange Beach, Ala., and Jeffrey Krause of Frederick, Md.; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her four siblings.
Private interment will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
